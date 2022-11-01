Manifest season 4 spoilers: What’s next for Michaela?

Are you prepared to see the Manifest season 4 premiere arrive on NBC? We hope so, as it is only days away at this point! There is so much to be excited about across the 20-episode final season, even if we’re only going to see the first half of it this week. You have the mystery of Flight 828 for sure, but also smaller updates on all of the individual characters who populate this world. They are all important in their own way, and there is a lot for them to navigate.

For Michaela, that of course includes a complicated love triangle that is still there for her with Zeke and Jared. There are feelings all across the board here, and there’s a lot that she will have to decide in the wake of the season 3 finale.

Speaking to TVLine, here is just some of what Melissa Roxburgh had to say about this situation:

“It’s not uncomplicated … She loves Jared, she loves Zeke for very different reasons. Her heart has been tied to Jared for so long, and yet she married Zeke. She’s in this precarious situation now. Does she go back to the person she’s known her entire life, or this person she has a supernatural connection with? It’s very messy.”

Odds are, this situation will probably just get messier before we get to the end of the ten episodes this week — but with that being said, we do hope that we’re building towards some sort of conclusion before too long. Personally, we’d like to see some stability for Michaela before we get to the end of the show’s run; that way, there’s actually some time to enjoy it. There’s already enough other stuff that needs to be addressed within the series finale; you don’t have to add this to the mix, as well.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Michaela's story on Manifest season 4?

