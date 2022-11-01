Magnum PI season 5 premiere date: Our hopes for November

Of course, we recognize that Magnum PI season 5 is not going to be premiering on NBC at any point in the month of November. The word “midseason” has been thrown about for a reason and typically, the earliest that word implies is some point starting in January.

In the end, though, the last thing that we want to do is throw around some assumptions before the network comes out and says something for themselves, so we’ll try to keep ourselves open to any and all possibilities. Instead, let’s focus on the main question at hand here: What are the chances we learn something about a premiere date this month?

While nothing is 100% guaranteed at the moment, we should go ahead and say this: We’re pretty darn optimistic for what the future could hold here. There is almost zero reason not to feel that way right now.

Remember, it was November last year when NBC first let the news out there about their midseason premiere dates, and it makes some sense to do that here so they can start promoting them during the holiday season. Also, Magnum PI is no ordinary midseason show; it is one with a devoted audience that worked overtime to save it from cancellation. There are few other programs out there quite like it and we think that executives know what they have here. They will want to announce something and get the ball rolling with their promotional efforts.

As for whether or not a premiere date announcement would be accompanied by a teaser / a trailer, that’s where we become a little more ambivalent. All we can say on that is that hopefully, the apparent Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks appearance on Entertainment Tonight later this week gives us a little something. We will keep our eyes peeled.

