House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: The wait for news

If you are interested in getting news on a House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date on HBO, you may be waiting a while.

If you did not hear some of the recent quotes from HBO programming head Casey Bloys, then you may not be aware of the fact that the Game of Thrones prequel is not back until we get around to 2024. That is a pretty long wait, no? Rest assured, we’re not going to spend much time in this article talking about when the show is going to actually be coming back; instead, we want to dive more into when news will actually be announced. How long is that wait going to be?

It probably goes without saying, but it feels ridiculous to expect anything official for at least the next nine months at the very least. Networks are often shy about announcing a start date too early, mostly in fear that something happens and they end up having to delay it later on. This is already something that we’ve seen play out when it comes to Showtime and Your Honor, which was originally set to air in December and is not going to be arriving in January.

Our first prediction is that HBO won’t reveal anything on House of a Dragon season 2, at least in terms of a premiere date, until the season is done filming. Even then, they may still be a little hesitant. Our hope is that at some point by the end of next year, we’ll at least know approximately when the show is coming back … even if it is not an exact date. That will at least be something to help further kick off the promotional campaign.

What do you most want to see when it comes to a House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date at HBO?

When do you think we’ll be learning about it? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

