Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Our November expectations

Now that we are into the month of November, it feels like the perfect time to ask: What are we set to learn when it comes to Ted Lasso season 3? Is some information about a premiere date right around the corner?

It goes without saying at this point that we’d desperately like some news on the show’s return sooner rather than later. After all, it’s been months since we initially expected that a date was going to be announced! So much of that is due to the show being delayed behind the scenes. It was originally supposed to be out either by now or at some point over the next month / month and a half. Now, we are looking at a late winter or early spring start date, and that is if we are being optimistic.

So is there any chance at all that a premiere date is announced this month? We don’t want to rule anything out, mostly because it feels foolish to completely negate the possibility. However, we are not going into the rest of the month thinking that there is news on a specific date right around the corner. The more likely scenario here is that we get an approximate window this month — think winter, spring, or maybe a specific month if we are lucky. It’d also be rather nice to get our first bit of footage, even if it is a short teaser.

We know that for the time being, it is pretty easy to feel frustrated towards Apple, especially since they’ve shared so little officially on what could be the final season of one of their biggest shows. Yet, we tend to think that in due time, they will do an all-out blitz when it comes to sharing season 3 news. They just clearly know that they have a lot of time between now and when the show’s back. They don’t need to rush.

Now, if you’ll excuse us, we’re going to get back to crossing our fingers that there is at least some sort of major update in the weeks ahead…

