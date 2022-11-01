The Winchesters season 1 episode 5 return date at The CW

After tonight’s installment on The CW, do you want to know The Winchesters season 1 episode 5 return date — or what lies ahead?

Just like you would imagine, the network considers a lot of different things when it comes to when to air / not air certain episodes, and political elections do get thrown on there as a factor sometimes. Because next week is the midterms, The CW has opted to hold the Supernatural prequel until November 15. This is not a show that can really stand to lose any viewers, especially with a network that is canceling things left and right. Remember that the new ownership of the network doesn’t have the same affection towards the franchise that Mark Pedowitz did; that complicates the show’s future a little bit further.

So while you wait for the series to come back, do you at least want a little more news? If so, we suggest that you check out the full The Winchesters season 1 episode 5 synopsis:

SECRETS UNCOVERED – Hidden secrets from Ada’s (Demetria McKinney) past comes to light when the gang goes undercover to look into a suspicious death. Still reeling from the last Hunt, Millie (Bianca Kajlich) asks Mary (Meg Donnelly) to keep an eye on John (Drake Rodger) as they split off from the others to get intel on the new case. Carlos (JoJo Fleites) and Ada’s stakeout connects the victim to the next target. Latika’s (Nida Khurshid) research comes up with some interesting results that lead John to be Mary’s lifeline out of a sticky situation. Lisa Soper directed the episode written by Sehaj Sethi (#105). Original Airdate 11/15/2022. Every episode of THE WINCHESTERS is available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Obviously, we know a certain extent of where John and Mary’s story is going to go … but there are going to be a few surprises sprinkled in here, as well.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Winchesters right now

What do you most want to see on The Winchesters season 1 episode 5 on The CW?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







