Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: Is a delay possible?

For anyone out there who has not heard as of yet, Yellowjackets season 2 is going to be coming to Showtime at some point next year. That’s not changing pending some last minute disaster.

Now, here is the question you are left to wonder: Whether or not it’s actually going to come out as early as we initially planned.

Over the past couple of months, the premiere-date window we’ve been looking at is late February or March. Why? It’s something that we’ve heard from the producers in the past. Even though production is ongoing until at least early February, we could end up getting some sort of quick turnaround here.

Here is where things get a little bit complicated: Yesterday, it was reported that the season 2 premiere date for Your Honor was being pushed back. Originally, the Bryan Cranston show was going to be on the air in December; now, it is set for January. What this means is that if it and Yellowjackets are not going to air at the same time, the Melanie Lynskey drama could be pushed back a tiny bit. What we thought would be late February / early March could be late March / early April. This wouldn’t be the worst delay in the world, and the show could still return in the spring.

The one thing that is probably the most important right now for Showtime is pretty simple: They want this show around for Emmy season. So long as season 2 gets out there well before June 1, they are going to be a-okay at the end of the day. So long as the show is every bit as awesome as it was during season 1, we also know that it’s going to be worth the wait.

