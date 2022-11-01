La Brea season 2 episode 7 return date hopes at NBC

Following tonight’s new episode on NBC, are you eager to get the La Brea season 2 episode 7 return date? There is absolutely more on the way!

First and foremost, there is no doubt that we’ve been lucky to have a pretty steady stream of new episodes so far this fall, mostly because there are some episodes that went on hiatus a little bit sooner. Unfortunately, there is a break coming up here, and soon. La Brea season 2 will be off the air next week to accommodate for the midterm elections, and you’re going to be waiting until at least Tuesday, November 15 to dive back into this twisty, complicated world.

We’d love to say that episode 7 is going to be this story stuffed full of answers and other great reveals, but who knows for sure if that is going to happen? We 100% can’t guarantee it. This show does often take its time before giving you a lot of the jaw-droppers, and that could very well be the case here also. We know that there is still a lot of story to tell this season, so at least there’s no fear that we are going to be left without any more reveals at all.

So while the show is off on hiatus for the next little while, the #1 thing we’re hoping for is simply this: That more and more people catch up! So far season 2 is down in the ratings versus what we had the first go-around, and it remains to be seen if that is going to change at some point in the future. We’d like for it to, especially since this show often films pretty far in advance. (What we’re trying to say here is that we may need to hear a little bit about a renewal earlier than some other shows do.)

