Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 10: Did Victoria pick Johnny, Alex?

Entering tonight’s Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 10, we knew that there would be a Rose Ceremony. There was just one question that remained: Who would actually be sent out.

By and large, a lot of the couples at this point are pretty predictable. Heck, even some former flames linked up to ensure that they could stick around on the show. That included Shanae and Jacob, who we 100% believe are not going to end up together after all of this.

The big question mark tonight revolved around Victoria, who had to choose between Johnny and Alex as to who to keep around. Alex was more of the conventional choice for her in terms of everything she’s always wanted and yet, there was something about Johnny that made her super-comfortable. So once we got through a lot of the obvious couples like Serene & Brandon, Genevieve & Aaron, and Danielle & Michael, we eventually got to Victoria. Strangely, they didn’t even save her for last! She opted to save Johnny, and with that, Alex was sent packing … or was he?

In what is one of the more random and hilarious twists of the night, Australian contestant Florence was the last woman to pick and she kept Alex around! With that, the only guy who left tonight was Adam, another Australian contestant. It actually does make a good bit of sense that Florence wouldn’t pick someone she could’ve easily dated back home. Granted, Alex has actually also been on the Australian version of Paradise in the past.

Here’s where we feel kind of bad: Michael taking a shot at Adam as he left, saying he had no idea who he was. Does anyone else feel like Michael’s likability has gone down a peg this season?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Bachelor in Paradise 8, including what could be coming up next

What did you think about the Rose Ceremony results on Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 11?

Let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







