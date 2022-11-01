New Amsterdam season 5 episode 8 return date over at NBC

Following tonight’s big, emotionally charged episode, do you want to know the New Amsterdam season 5 episode 8 return date? It has been nice to have new installments for a big chunk of the season so far, but it was also clear that this would be coming to an end at some point.

Alas, that point is next week. Because of midterm election coverage, the Ryan Eggold medical drama will be off until at least Tuesday, November 15. At least we’ve been able to enjoy a nice run of episodes so far this year, right?

Of course, the trade-off that comes with this is the not-so-great news that following tonight, we’re already past the halfway point in this 13-episode final season and there is still SO much story left to dive into. We know that the doctors at New Amsterdam are great at healing some of their patients. Now, they have to figure out how to best heal themselves. There is so much trauma that they’ve each gone through and of course with that, we anticipate that a pretty difficult journey is still ahead.

Are there a few more surprises that we could see unleashed at any given moment? For now, we’d say that the simple answer to this is “yes.” We still think there’s a chance we could see or hear more from Helen, just as there’s also a chance that the series finale could end in some ways that Max and some other characters would not anticipate in a million years.

For now, the hard part is going to be enduring this little stretch of time that is required to get us on the other side. Hopefully, there will be some other details coming up to make it all the more tolerable!

