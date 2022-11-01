Is Monarch new tonight on Fox? Season 1 episode 8 news

Is Monarch new tonight on Fox? We’ve had a chance to see a lot of consecutive episodes so far this season; is that continuing?

Of course, it’d be great to have some other stories to check out sooner rather than later, but let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way. Tonight marks the first official hiatus since the country-music show first began, and it is due to the World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies. If you are not a frequent baseball watcher, then you should go ahead and know that this something that always always happens around this time of year. It’s not going to be a super-long break, as you can expect to see the show return in a week on November 8.

Want to know more about what will be coming when Monarch is back? Then we suggest you check out the synopsis below for not just episode 8, but also episode 9 airing on November 15. In the aftermath of some of the big reveals we saw one week ago, there’s clearly a lot to prepare for!

Season 1 episode 8, “The Crown” – Nicky confronts Catt and preps Tatum for her Deb Ball; Gigi makes a splash at a press event; Ace and Ana get closer; Albie lies to Tripp to protect Nicky and Luke is concerned Jamie is getting too close to the Roman family in the all-new “The Crown” episode of Monarch airing Tuesday, Nov. 8 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/ PT) on FOX. (MRC-106) (TV-14 D,L,S,V)

Season 1 episode 9, “Confessions” – Nicky, Gigi and Luke discuss what they should do about Catt; Jamie pushes Albie to finish his album; Nicky blackmails Kayla; Ana is shocked when Catt confesses a secret in the all-new “Confessions” episode of Monarch airing Tuesday, Nov. 15 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/ PT) on FOX. (MRC-109) (TV-14 D,L,V)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Monarch right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Monarch season 1 episode 8?

Be sure to share your thoughts and hopes right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







