The Mandalorian season 3 premiere date: When is it? New details

For those out there who are eagerly awaiting a season 3 premiere date for The Mandalorian, we now have a little more info!

For a long time, it’s been known that the show is coming back in February. Since then, it’s mostly been a matter of trying to narrow that down. Luckily, it seems like some reports have done just that, and we can start to circle in pencil a very important day for Disney+.

According to Making Star Wars, all signs now point to the show returning on Wednesday, February 22. Note that the streaming service has yet to confirm this, but the date does make a good bit of sense. Disney+ tends to release a lot of big shows on Wednesdays these days, and putting it on at this time ensures that they can use the Super Bowl and some other big events to better promote it.

We’ve already seen a full trailer for season 3 and based on what we’ve seen so far, it appears as though one of the most important stories will be an internal battle over what a Mandalorian truly means. Din Djarin is different from many others, and we think he could require help from Grogu in a way that he hasn’t quite before. This should be an exciting, emotional batch of episodes and absolutely we’re excited to see where things go from here.

Even with it being months before the show comes back, it’s still easy to predict that this will be one of the biggest premieres in the history of Disney+. It’s been years since the last season, and since then we’ve only seen it expand in popularity.

