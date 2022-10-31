The Rookie season 5 episode 7 promo: Lucy’s undercover again!

Even though you may not be waiting a long time in order to see The Rookie season 5 episode 7, there is a reason to want it immediately. After all, Lucy Chen is back undercover!

We’ve seen already over the past several episodes that the character has a real knack for this, but there are absolutely going to be some big-time struggles that come with this particular assignment. Chen is assigned to survey female gang activity in the city — a serious problem that not enough people are talking about. She’ll have some help in whatever form is possible, but there is really only so much that can be done.

One of the more endearing parts of this story could be Bradford looking out for Lucy from afar, and we’re especially curious to see more about what’s coming up for him! Remember that at the end of yesterday’s episode, he indicated that he and Ashley are now 100% over. Of course, Lucy still has a relationship with Chris, but we’ll see where that goes over the weeks and months ahead. At this point, we tend to think that the team at The Rookie is VERY much aware of how dedicated an audience there is for Chenford, but they also love the “will they or won’t they” storyline. It is one of the ways to get some continuous discussion and we’re not sure that they are going to be making much of an effort to slow that down at any point in the near future.

If nothing else, let’s just hope for a revelation or two at some point in the near future. It’d be nice to have at least some episodes this season where these two are a couple, if possible — and then, something more full-on during season 6!

