The White Lotus season 2 gets off to strong ratings start

One episode into The White Lotus season 2, and HBO has to be at least reasonably excited with what they are seeing so far. After all, just look at the numbers!

Per an official report from the network, the season 2 premiere generated over 1.5 million viewers in the US last night across HBO Max and linear telecasts on HBO proper. For those who love comparisons, this is an increase of 63% versus the season 1 premiere night and a solid 35% from the average debut-night audience for each season 1 episode. All of this bodes well for a show that once again, could gain in popularity as time goes on.

So much of the long-term success of The White Lotus is about creating moments that viewers want to discuss, and doing that is sometimes a little bit hard to do. We think the biggest moment of season 1 easily happened in the finale, and a lot of people may have been incentivized to check the show out after they heard people talking about it. The cast for season 2 is for the most part new, with the main holdovers at the moment being Tanya and her now-husband Greg, who was really only around for the end of season 1 in Hawaii.

Of course, it goes without saying that the premiere audience here is far below the performance of House of the Dragon last week, but HBO was not expecting anywhere close to the same numbers. This is a show that operates with a much smaller budget and in general, is out to accomplish an entirely different thing. Whether it is successful isn’t something we will know entirely until the finale. We know, after all, that there are multiple deaths coming involving guests at the resort…

