Hightown season 3 premiere date: Another progress report

For everyone out there still looking for next on Hightown season 3 over at Starz, we more than understand. The Monica Raymund series is among the best on TV whenever it is on; unfortunately, it just hasn’t been on in a good while. We know that filming has been done for a good while, so what’s been going on behind the scenes?

Well, earlier this month Atkins Estimond (who plays Osito on the series) confirmed that they were still in post-production. Things may have progressed since then, but at this point it feels clear that the show will be ready for whenever the network decides to premiere it — especially since we do not anticipate it in the near future.

Let’s put some of this in perspective for a moment. Starz has already confirmed most of its premiere dates seemingly for this year, and they’ve also noted that BMF season 2 is coming in January. That is the absolute earliest we could see Hightown back, but it could also be later than that. It’s about finding the right viewing partner to put the show on next to, one that will carry over some viewers and help it draw the best numbers possible. Remember this is the sort of show that needs all of the boost that it can; it doesn’t have the same sort of mainstream buzz around it as a Power show or Outlander.

Because we are still a ways away from the premiere, it’s also understandable there isn’t that much out there about the show as of yet. So what do we want to see? Not to overly simplify anything, but most of it begins with Jackie finding some element of stability and/or happiness. So far, that’s been easier said than done in between the stress of her job, her relationships, or maintaining her sobriety.

If we’re lucky, we’ll hopefully learn a premiere date for season 3 by the end of the year. We’ll keep our fingers crossed, and you can check out other news on the show over at the link here.

