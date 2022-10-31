Stranger Things season 5 premiere date: The continued mysteries

As we prepare for an eventual Stranger Things season 5 on Netflix, of course there are so many mysteries scattered across the board! Think in terms of whether Max survives, what characters will be most important, and of course the big one of when the show could be coming back.

Given the incredibly long post-production window that exists for a show like this, it already feels fair to say you won’t be seeing Stranger Things back until at least 2024, and we could be talking about the later part of the year. Filming is still seemingly months away, and that part of the process takes a long time without even getting into the special effects! (Remember the days when we got a new season of TV a year? That’s before shows started to get some of these big-time budgets.)

Because we are still so early on in the process, so many cast members are dealing with some mysteries of their own. Take Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), who is arguably one of the biggest stars on the show. We’ve heard her say in the past that she really doesn’t know that much about what lies ahead, and she affirmed that further as a part of a new Entertainment Tonight interview:

“I really don’t know [what’s coming]. People say, ‘Oh, you can’t say too much, like don’t spoil it.’ I’m like, ‘Oh no, I wish I could spoil it for you, I don’t know anything.’

“They don’t tell me anything. You could go through my phone right now. They never text me. They never tell me anything, because they know that I talk to people like you, and they know that I’m gonna spill the deets.”

Odds are, Brown will start to know more in early 2023, but at that point, she won’t be doing as much press — pretty much resolves the problem, right? She’s no a promotional tour right now for Enola Holmes 2, which is poised to arrive later on in the week.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Stranger Things right now

When do you think we’ll start to learn more news on Stranger Things season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







