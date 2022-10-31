The Blacklist season 10: Is Wujing sticking around a while?

For everyone out there wondering about the future on Wujing on The Blacklist, we’ve got an interesting new tease on the future!

In a new post on Instagram (see below), the man behind the role in Chin Han has revealed that as of this past, he is still working on the NBC show as the character. If you recall, Wujing was originally a Blacklister all the way back in season 1 who was screwed over by Reddington and after that, ended up resurfacing in the season 9 finale. Marvin Gerard passed over the Blacklist (or the Marvinlist, as we call it here) to the criminal prior to his death; now, Wujing is out in the world plotting his revenge. That could involve multiple Blacklisters from the past turning up and helping out in the fight.

Now, we did wonder if Wujing would only appear briefly in season 10 before passing the list on to someone else. He wasn’t a prominent part of the show’s lore prior to the season 9 finale, and Han is a busy guy thanks to his role in the Mortal Kombat sequel. Yet, it does seem like he’s sticking around for a while and we’re pretty excited for that. If you haven’t watched the “Wujing” episode in a while, we highly suggest that you check it out again. He comes across as a very smart, capable adversary who had an entourage of his own around him. He is the sort of guy who could easily form some sort of anti-Reddington coalition that really tests him.

Are there other mystery villains out there still? Sure! Remember that there are many empty spots still on the list, including #2 — we honestly wonder at this point if that is a spot being saved for the series finale, whenever that may be.

For now, season 10 will hopefully premiere in early 2023. You can get more information on the future over here.

What do you think the story from Wujing will look like as we get into The Blacklist season 10?

