Magnum PI season 5: News ahead for Jay Hernandez, cast?

Is there some big news coming up on the subject of Magnum PI season 5? There is at least a reason to wonder thanks to some new TV listings.

Of course, before we dive too far into this, we should note that these things are always subject to change, and we have to go on the basis of what is being offered and mentioned. Yet, here is what we can say for now. According to some DirecTV listings for Thursday’s night’s Entertainment Tonight, you could be seeing Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks make an appearance. (The listing incorrectly mentions the show is called Magnum, put it’s still there nonetheless.)

So what does this mean? It may be nothing more than a reminder that the show is in production, but it will be nice to see Jay and Perdita in some form! The best-case scenario is that this appearance is used to give us an approximate premiere date or a better sense of what is coming up next. Filming has been going on long enough for there to at least be a tiny bit of footage that could be available to show off.

In general, it’s our hope that this little appearance is mostly a way to get the promotional ball rolling on some other stuff coming up down the road here. After all, it’s important to remember that season 5 has a new home in NBC, and it will take some time make more casual viewers aware of that. You also want to see, if possible, if there is a way to get some first-time viewers on board, as well. It’d be nice of this ET appearance was to announce a streaming home for the show; that way, there’s a chance for people to catch up in earnest.

No matter what this announcement ends up being, rest assured that we’re going to have it for you as soon as we can. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope for good stuff…

What are you hoping to learn more about this week when it comes to Magnum PI season 5?

