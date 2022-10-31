American Horror Story: NYC episode 5: The Angel of Death?

As we get prepared for American Horror Story: NYC episode 5 on FX this Wednesday, why not tackle a big theory that’s out there?

We know that so far this season, the show has steered clear of doing too many references to past seasons; yet, the promo below for episode 5 and episode 6 suggests that we could be getting an appearance from the Angel of Death in some shape or form. Is this the same character we saw in American Horror Story: Asylum, voiced by none other than series vet Frances Conroy? There is certainly a case to be made for it.

The biggest reason to bring Conroy back for this, beyond her being a fan favorite, is that this is the perfect sort of Easter egg for this show to execute. Let’s put it like this: Even if you haven’t seen her on the show in the past, you could still understand what is going on in the story. Meanwhile, it’d be a great treat for longtime fans of the franchise. We don’t think that a ton of Easter eggs / references to the past are necessary for a show like this, but they’re appreciated in these small doses. (We frame it this way just because the crossover season Apocalypse at times got a little too unwieldy for its own good.

If there was to be a crossover between NYC and another season, of course it makes some sense it’d be an earlier one. Just remember for a moment that there’s so much nostalgia for Asylum, Coven, and those first few chapters of this anthology. That’s when it was the most popular! The more that we get a chance to see references to some of these seasons, the better for the sake of getting this franchise attention in 2022.

Do you think we’ll be seeing or hearing Frances Conroy as the Angel of death on American Horror Story: NYC?

