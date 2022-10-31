The Good Doctor season 6 episode 6 return date at ABC

Following tonight’s new episode at ABC, are you curious to learn The Good Doctor season 6 episode 6 return date? Rest assured, we’re happy to have that for you now!

First and foremost, we should note the bad news here: There is no new episode of the Freddie Highmore series next week, at least per the information we’ve seen as of this writing. It appears instead that we’re going to be waiting until Monday, November 14 to see what’s next. According to the Futon Critic, the title for this particular episode is “Hot and Bothered.” Of course, that in itself leads to all sorts of questions and debates.

We know that in general, there are a lot of interesting things still to come this season. We’re still getting to know a few of the new characters, and we also want to hope for Morgan and Park despite everything that has happened to them so far this season.

Also, remember the fact that there’s a potential spin-off coming later this year! We know that the title for this is The Good Lawyer, though unfortunately, there isn’t a whole lot of other information out there about it just yet. Heck, it may not even get an official green light as a series. The #1 thing that we’re the most curious about right now is simply who will play the lead role there — so much of the show could be about who is at the top of the call sheet. Having Highmore on The Good Doctor was such a huge selling point here from the start. After all, he’s such a presence on-screen and he had a following already thanks to Bates Motel. That is the sort of thing a show often needs to get off to a great start right away.

