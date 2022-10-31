When Calls the Heart season 10: How new streaming deal helps

If you were hoping that When Calls the Heart would have a long life still at Hallmark Channel, we have some encouraging news!

Today, it was announced that starting on Wednesday, November 2, you are going to have a chance to watch a wide array of the network’s programming on Peacock through a dedicated Hallmark hub. Peacock Premium subscribers will be able to watch a selection of original movies (including a TON of ones catered to the holiday season) plus shows like When Calls the Heart. Also, there will be simulcasts available of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama, something that we’ve never quite seen before with a streaming service.

In a statement, here is what Kelly Campbell, president of Peacock and direct-to-consumer at NBCUniversal, had to say on the subject:

“As we continue to make Peacock a premium streaming destination, Hallmark is exactly the type of brand we want to align with … Through this groundbreaking partnership, we’re giving Hallmark viewers a unique viewing experience while continuing to grow our audience, boosting engagement across both brands.”

For Peacock, this is a huge get that should help them locate more of a dedicated audience. It’s something that they’ve struggled with since launch, but we know that Hallmark has a very dedicated audience. This could also bring additional viewership to the Erin Krakow series, effectively giving it a better chance at a season 11 down the road. We know that Hallmark has dabbled in their own dedicated service in the past, but this could prove to be a far stronger move in the long-term. We also wonder if this could mean more new original series for them down the road. Remember that they’ve said goodbye to some prominent originals like Chesapeake Shores and Good Witch over the past several months.

When Calls the Heart will most likely premiere in late winter / spring 2023. To get more news about that, visit the link here.

What do you think this deal could mean for When Calls the Heart and other Hallmark properties?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







