The Witcher season 3 premiere date: Impact of season 4 news

In case you did not know, this weekend was particularly big within the world of The Witcher — after all, the show was renewed! There is a season 4 coming down the road, but there is a big change as Liam Hemsworth will be replacing Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. More than likely, this move was brought about due to Cavill stepping back into the role of Superman for the DC universe.

There will be more time to discuss Hemsworth’s casting down the road, especially since there is another season of Cavill still to enjoy! These episodes have already been filmed, so the schedule for those will probably proceed moving forward as was previously planned. It is hard to imagine there being any sort of substantial change to how they are promoted, let alone when they will premiere.

One of the great luxuries of Netflix renewing The Witcher when they did is that it will give the producers behind the scenes a lot of lead-up time to season 4, where they can prepare the story and adjust to having Liam as a new lead. This will also help to ensure that there is no extended break between seasons 3 and 4 as they work to make the transition. We anticipate the length of the hiatus being pretty similar to everything that we have seen over the past few years.

Earlier this fall, it was confirmed that the plan is for season 3 to launch this summer, and we know already that you’ll have a good appetizer in between in the form of The Witcher: Blood Origin. The prequel arrives on Christmas Day and who knows? Around that time, some more specifics for season 4 could start to surface … or at least this is what we hope.

