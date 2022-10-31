Severance season 2 premiere date: Is this the right window?

For those who were not aware, Severance season 2 is going to be coming to Apple TV+ at some point in the new year. Filming is underway! That is something that of course should generate some excitement, but we’re not oblivious to the fact that a long wait is still ahead.

After all, remember that filming just began and now, we enter a point where we have to wait and see what Apple decides once the cameras start rolling.

If you have read some of our pieces over the past little while, then you know already that the earliest we’re expecting new episodes is the summer. Filming will supposedly be happening until May so realistically, it is hard to see it back before at least June or July — and even that may be a stretch when you think about the post-production time necessary for a show like this.

From the perspective that we have on the matter right now, it feels like there is a three-month window that could conceivably work here for Severance. Think a stretch of time starting in August and leading into October. We tend to think that earlier is better, mostly because that will spare the show from some of the other competition that is out there from fall TV at first. It can get audiences hooked and after that, they absolutely won’t be turned away.

We have already noted this, but we personally think Severance is already poised to generate some huge numbers upon its return. After all, remember that it took a little while to really build up viewer momentum in season 1, and a lot of people probably discovered it after the fact. It will continue to be helped by being a genuine water-cooler show that generates discussion and inspires theories, and there are never enough of these out there.

