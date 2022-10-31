The White Lotus season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Death and romance

As you prepare yourselves for The White Lotus season 2 episode 2 on HBO next week, do you want to learn more about what lies ahead?

In the larger scale of things, we do know where the story is going already: Seemingly, multiple guests are going to be killed during their time in Sicily. The question is just who is responsible and how all of this comes about.

The preview at the end of tonight’s premiere was one for the rest of the season, so of course it is hard to figure out what’s coming out next week or what is coming down the road.

What can we say right now? For Tanya, she’s going to find herself in a situation that is not that different from what we saw in season 1 — she’s miserable. She may be married, but she’s still struggling and emotionally dependent. It’s what she brought her assistant Portia to Italy, and wants her to both stay close and also be under the radar. Meanwhile, Jennifer Coolidge’s character is hiring a psychic to determine whether or not Greg actually loves her.

As for the other characters, we’d keep our eyes peeled on Aubrey Plaza’s Harper. This is someone who was a little more reserved and reluctant in the premiere but moving forward, she’s going to take the bull by the horns. That could mean that she and Daphne get into some adventures together … but there’s also a chance that someone could die. We know that Daphne is still around to discover a dead body, but for everyone else, let’s just say that things are a little bit more unclear. It does look like there’s romance ahead … but also death. The good and the bad.

Where do you want to see things go moving into The White Lotus season 2 episode 2?

