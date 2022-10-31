Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Season 6 episode 5 talk

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Is there something more to look forward to on Halloween night? If you have doubts, we understand. After all, we know that there are some other shows that will be off for a short period of time because of the holiday.

Well, let’s go ahead and share the good news without further delay: Another episode is poised to air in just a matter of hours! “Growth Opportunities” is going to air at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time following Bachelor in Paradise, and it is actually going to be set on October 31. You’re going to have a chance to see in here some fun costumes (including some with Star Wars ties), and then also a chance to see an operation that could allow Dr. Lim to recover from her paralysis.

Below, you can check out the full The Good Doctor season 6 episode 5 synopsis with other updates on what lies ahead:

“Growth Opportunities” – Shaun, Asher and Powell treat a young patient on Halloween with a rare hereditary disease, sending them down an uncharted path. Meanwhile, Glassman and Shaun must overcome their differences to work together to try and find a solution for Lim’s paralysis on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, OCT. 31 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

After this episode there’s a chance at a small hiatus so with that in mind, we’d say to just enjoy the show while we’ve got it! We have said it before, but 100% we hope that there’s going to be a chance to resolve what is going on with Shaun and Lim soon. It’s sad to see the two not really speaking, mostly because they’ve had such an important relationship on the show in the past.

