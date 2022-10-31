The White Lotus season 2 premiere: Who is dead?

The White Lotus season 2 premiered on HBO tonight, and let’s just say that the show wasted no time introducing a mystery.

So what do we know this time around? Back in season 1, we knew that someone was dead pretty early on, and this time the same can be said. Or, to be specific, we know that multiple people are dead. Someone is killing guests, or at least that’s what it seems like right now.

So who is alive? The most prominent people right now confirmed to be out there still include Daphne, who at first extolled the White Lotus property in Sicily to some of the guests. Meanwhile, we also saw Valentina, who is this season’s version of Armond — she runs the property, so at least we know already that this episode is going to be ending in a different way than what we saw the first time around.

If there is one person we are assuming is going to be alive at the end of the season, it is Tanya — she could be the through-line in every season of the show. This is provided, of course, that we end up having a season 3. (We also highly doubt that Jennifer Coolidge’s character is off killing people.)

Of course, we don’t expect to get too many answers on all of this right away. If this season works out in a similar fashion to the first go-around, we didn’t learn what really happened until close to the end of the finale. Right after Daphne saw a dead body and authorities arrived on the scene, the show flashed back to a week earlier, showing all of the guests arriving to the property.

What did you think about the events of The White Lotus season 2 premiere?

Have any theories as to what is going ton here? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

