Blue Bloods season 13 episode 5 photo: Can Henry help Frank?

For those of you who like Blue Bloods episodes that give you Henry-related content beyond just family dinner, you will enjoy what we have on Friday! “Homefront” is a story that tackles a wide array of different issues, but when it comes to Frank Reagan in particular, he’s going to realize he needs a helping hand. Who better to offer it than his own father Henry?

Based on some of the initial details that are out there for this episode, Tom Selleck’s character “launches an investigation after the Reagan family is harassed when protests against a controversial NYPD unit escalate.” Clearly, this will be a big story that could impact every person in his family, and that includes his dad. We are talking here about a former police commissioner in his own right, and someone who is well-known throughout the city.

Is this episode going to be a rare opportunity to see how people in the city react to Len Cariou’s character? Of course, we’d love that, but we don’t want to offer any assurances at all that this is going to happen. Instead, we think the more likely scenario is that we’re going to see a scene or two with Henry and Frank where he offers his son advice. The photo above is your evidence of that. Of course, Henry has perspective that Frank can’t get anywhere else, and Cariou and Selleck have great chemistry that comes with working together for a long period of time.

For those of you who are hoping to get a specific Henry spotlight story, we do tend to think we’re going to see that at some point this season. Typically, we get one or two of them in a given year.

