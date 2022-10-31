Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: The BMF factor

If you find yourselves being hyped-up and ready for a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date or at least some news, you may be waiting for a while.

Obviously, we’d love to get something more on the series sooner rather than later, but we feel like you probably know that already. We’re in the midst of a super-weird period of time over at the network. Even though November was when season 2 premiered, there’s pretty much zero evidence that is happening again this year. There may not even be space due to what Starz already has scheduled for the next couple of months.

All of this brings us now to a popular fan theory: Ghost is going to come back once the upcoming season of BMF is done. That hasn’t been confirmed by anyone, but we understand why it makes some sense. Starz likes to space out their 50 Cent-produced dramas to keep subscribers on the service a little bit longer. Also, they don’t tend to program more than a few hours of original programming a week. That leads to situations like this, where we have to wait a long time for shows even once they are done with production.

We know already that BMF returns in January. That means that if Starz really does wait until it is done to bring Power Book II: Ghost back, the closest we can expect it is around early March. (It could be even later than that.) We still wouldn’t circle this idea in permanent marker, mostly because the rest of Starz’s early 2023 lineup remains unclear. It is still possible that the Michael Rainey Jr. series gets a somewhat-early start, but we probably have a good while to go until we figure that out. Heck, we’d be pleasantly surprised if some more news comes out on the show’s future next month.

