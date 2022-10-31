Dancing with the Stars 31 preview: Trevor Donovan’s last stand?

Tonight on ABC is going to bring you the latest Dancing with the Stars 31 episode on Disney+, and we are absolutely in a curious place now. As we approach the end of the season the competition will get more intense, and we do think there’s more separation than ever between the best and the worst dancers.

Of course, there’s also another category here in the performers who are actually in the most danger. This is where Trevor Donovan falls at this point. He’s coming off of his second time being in the bottom two and at this point, we just have to assume he’s not long for the show. He’ll need to go on an incredible run in order to have a good chance … or be in the bottom opposite Vinny Guadagnino.

At the moment, it’s clear that the Jersey Shore star is the worst dancer left, but he also has a pretty loyal fan base. He and Trevor are two we’d put in danger tonight and beyond them, things get a little more interesting. We’d say the next tier of dancers this season is the group including Daniel Durant, Heidi D’Amelio, Jordin Sparks, and Shangela. Heidi is the only one who has been in danger before and if there is a shock elimination tonight, it’s probably her; however, she would also need to be in the bottom two alongside someone who is not Trevor or Vinny for that to happen.

In case you haven’t figured it out, we’re still sold on Wayne Brady, Charli D’Amelio, and Gabby Windey being the top three and Wayne being the most likely to win. Charli could be the best overall dancer, but it’s just hard to imagine anyone other than Wayne really getting the share of the mainstream vote.

