Dancing with the Stars 31 spoilers: Halloween night routines

There is another episode of Dancing with the Stars 31 coming on Disney+ this Monday, and there’s a reason why it is special: It’s Halloween! We of course think that this is going to be a really fun two hours with some memorable routines and some great costumes and makeup. We have seen the show tackle this theme before and almost every time they do, we get some really cool results. We’re already crossing our fingers and hoping for the same here.

Also, did we note that there are going to be team dancers here, as well? That’s something else to look forward to! Below, you can see ALL of the details that you need to know…

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson: contemporary (“Halloween Theme” by District 78)

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas: Argentine tango (“Tanguera” by Fabio Hager Sexteto)

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev: tango (“I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” by Måneskin)

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater: contemporary (“Ghost [Acoustic]” by Justin Bieber)

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart: paso doble (“bury a friend” by Billie Eilish)

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki: paso doble (“Get Ghost” by Mark Ronson, Passion Pit and A$AP Ferg)

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko: jazz (“Look What You Made Me Do” by Taylor Swift)

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong: tango (“Oogie Boogie’s Song” by Ed Ivory and Ken Page)

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy: Argentine tango (“Shivers” by District 78 feat. Mikayla Lynn)

Now, here are the team routines…

Team Wicked (“The Witches Are Back” from “Hocus Pocus 2”)

Vinny and Koko

Shangela and Gleb

Gabby and Val

Heidi and Artem

Jordin and Brandon

Team Scream (“Heads Will Roll” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs)

Trevor and Emma

Charli and Mark

Wayne and Witney

Daniel and Britt

For the record, we think that any team that features both Wayne and Charli is destined to do well — they are two of the favorites at the moment!

