Is All American: Homecoming new tonight on The CW, season 2?

Is All American: Homecoming new tonight on The CW? We’ve seen season 2 get off to a nice run as of late, but where do things stand at present?

Of course, it would be nice to see the show continue to have the same momentum it has over the past few weeks, but this is where we gotta pump the brakes for a moment. There is no installment on the air tonight, thanks by and large to the fact that it is Halloween. Both it and the flagship show are not coming on with new installments, likely as a means to preserve their audiences for as long as possible. (This is more important now that The CW has new ownership, which may not be as immediately loyal to this franchise as what they had before.)

Luckily, this will at least be a pretty-short break in the action, with new installments coming again next week. Below, you can get more news on that, plus what is coming on the other side!

Season 2 episode 4, “We Shall Not Be Moved” – WEATHERING THE STORM – When Cam (Mitchell Edwards) receives a disturbing call for Amara (Kelly Jenrette), Amara immediately jumps into action which requires Bringston to shelter in place. Simone (Geffri Maya) struggles with being able to participate in Baby Shay’s first day of daycare only virtually, but when chaos ensues on campus, she finds comfort from someone unexpected. Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) comes to a decision about his birth parents which helps him make a surprising revelation. Not a fan of how Nate’s (Rhoyle Ivy King) boyfriend treats Nate, Keisha (Netta Walker) grows concerned when Nate goes missing. Meanwhile, JR (Sylvester Powell) revisits a painful time in his past, forcing him to figure out what he wants for his future. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Marqui Jackson (#204). Original airdate 11/7/2022.

Season 2 episode 5, “No More Drama” – SELF-CARE – When Amara (Kelly Jenrette) realizes that the student body is still reeling from recent events on campus, she gives everyone a mental health day. While everyone seems to be enjoying the activities on the quad, Simone (Geffri Maya) struggles with relaxing and finding a connection that doesn’t involve tennis. Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) is feeling insecure about his relationship with Thea (Camille Hyde), so he makes plans for the two of them, but when Thea gets a surprise visitor, things get awkward for Thea. Keisha (Netta Walker) is worried about how Cam (Mitchell Edwards) is holding up, but is commandeered by her dance professor, leaving Coach Marcus (Cory Hardrict) the opportunity to step up for Cam. Meanwhile, JR (Sylvester Powell) tries his hand at casual dating and learns something about his relationship style. Nikhil Paniz directed the episode written by Lamont Magee (#205). Original airdate 11/14/2022.

