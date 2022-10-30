Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 premiere date wait

If there is one thing that is clear already, it’s pretty simple: You’ll be waiting a long time for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2. We’d love for it to be sooner than expected, but we gotta remember a few things front and center here.

First and foremost, let’s get into the good news: Filming for season 2 is already underway! Why does that matter so much? It’s really a simple answer: This gives you the necessary assurances that the folks at Amazon are doing their best to make the wait between seasons as small as possible.

Unfortunately, this doesn’t quite erase the fact that it’s still going to be a pretty long wait and there’s really no avoiding that. You have to remember that this is a really long shoot thanks to all the different locations and large number of actors. Beyond just that, it’s also a long post-production window thanks to the special effects. We’re in this era now where programs are more expensive than ever to make, and one of the big trade-offs that comes with this is that the turnaround time between seasons is longer than it used to be.

Basically, you’ll probably be waiting until this time next year to start getting some extensive announcements on when season 2 could air, and it could be even longer until you see it. For now, we think that a spring or summer 2024 start for the next chapter feels somewhat realistic. We foresee it coming a short period of time after season 4 of The Boys, which is also currently in production. In a funny way, we see the two shows airing somewhat similarly to what we saw this year. These are two of Amazon’s biggest hits, so why not have them come on in succession?

