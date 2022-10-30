Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Is early 2024 off the table?

Is Squid Game season 2 still well over a year and a half away from premiering at Netflix? We know that this is a scary thing to think about.

When you consider the show’s enormous popularity and passionate fanbase, it makes sense to 100% want more of the story sooner rather than later. We know that the new season has been in development for a little while now, but filming will not begin until we get around to next year.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Squid Game updates!

Now, we come to the part of this story that could make some people out there rather sad. According to a report from Han Cinema and citing creator / director Hwang Dong-hyuk, the hope is for the new season to finish filming in late 2023. When you consider post-production, that could mean that we’re stuck waiting until late summer or fall 2024 to see the second season arrive. That is a long time to wait!

Of course, given the modern state of TV, we should also note that you really can’t be surprised about this in the slightest. Squid Game is the sort of show that requires a lot of time and attention, and we’re seeing in this big-budget era showrunners and providers being more willing to exercise patience. A lot of shows these days cost just as much as big studio films, and that requires a lot more time to have them come out perfect. Of course, the trade-off here is that we probably get less overall content than we did with shows a good four or five years ago when you could churn out a season a year.

We just hope that for this show, there will be at least a few more substantial updates on the future when we get around to early next year — is that too much to ask?

Related – Check out some other news when it comes to Squid Game right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Squid Game season 2, no matter when it premieres?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







