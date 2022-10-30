Following tonight’s big Treehouse of Horror, do you want to know The Simpsons season 34 episode 7 return date at Fox? What about news on what lies ahead?

The first order of business here is pretty simple: Making it clear that the first hiatus of the season is just about here. There is no installment next week, and you will be waiting until November 13 before you get a chance to see “From Beer to Paternity.” This isn’t that out of the ordinary at this point in the season; remember that there are 22 episodes produced a year, so you do have to stretch these out a little bit to make them last until May! (Still, you do want to get as many on in the fall as possible to capitalize on having a good lead-in.)

This upcoming episode will have a notable guest star in Paul Brittain, and then also a story that proves further that Homer is not exactly father of the year material. For more, go ahead and check out the full synopsis below:

When Homer becomes Duffman’s girl-dad hero, they go on a road trip with Lisa that threatens to expose Homer’s terrible parenting in the all-new “From Beer to Paternity” episode of The Simpsons airing Sunday, Nov. 13 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3401) (TV-14 D,L)

As we prepare for this particular episode, there is one other subject that we should start thinking about here: Whether or not we are getting a season 35. While we’d assume that more is coming, animated shows do need renewals announced earlier than their live-action counterparts in order to keep production schedules intact. This is why this isn’t something that Fox can sit on until we get around to May sweeps.

