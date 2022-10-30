War of the Worlds season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Epix?

Following tonight’s big season 3 finale, is there a chance at a War of the Worlds season 4 renewal? Or, should we brace for the end?

Just as you would imagine with any show out there these days, the state of a potential renewal here is complicated and there are several factors at play. For the time being, though, let’s start with where things currently stand. There is no official renewal as of this writing, and there may not be one announced in the near future. Of course, there’s a good chance that we may not be a renewal at all.

The first question you have to wonder here is whether or not there’s enough story still out there to justify more. Beyond that, the next question is whether or not Epix will want it. The network is going to be making some big changes, including a rebrand to MGM+ in the new year. When this sort of thing happens, there does tend to be a ripple effect that goes along with it. That can include a slightly different roster of shows.

If this episode is the end, then we can at least relish three seasons’ worth of story for this H.G. Wells adaptation, which has really tried to be both big and ambitious in its storytelling. We’re always going to be grateful to have science fiction on television, mostly because there is so much depth and fascinating thought that can be presented with it. We just hope that there is more in this genre coming to MGM+ in the future, even if this show is not a part of the roster.

For the time being, we may just have to sit back, cross our fingers, and hope to see some other awesome stuff in the near future.

