Snowfall season 6 premiere date: When big reveal could come

It goes without saying, but we are 100% excited for a Snowfall season 6 premiere date reveal. It’s just a matter of when we will see it.

Is there a good chance that some more news is coming up soon? Absolutely, but of course we would say to define what “soon” really means. There’s a good chance that we’re going to be getting a little bit of news about it at some point before the end of the year; even if it is not an exact premiere date, could we at least get an approximate one?

There are some legitimate reasons to think that something like this could be coming. For starters, the fact that we have seen some similar reveals like this in the past. Also, the oh-so-simple fact that season 6 is the end of the road and the promo tour should start early. Filming has been going on for a good while now, so you can seemingly chart a path to when the show will be wrapped up and then read to air.

Given that the last two seasons each kicked off in late February, there is an easy case to be made for that here plus also an announcement in late December. It’s possible the show gets pushed back a tiny bit later, but it makes no sense for FX to shove it past the first half of next year. If nothing else, we want it on to be eligible for the 2023 Emmys, and the cut-off date for that tends to be June 1. (Yes, we understand that the drama is an underdog, but both the writers, the cast, and especially Damson Idris are deserving of some love. They have been for a good while now.)

