Is All American new tonight on The CW? We know that there are still some new stories coming this fall; it’s just a matter of when we will see them.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in with the bad news: Unfortunately, there is nothing more on the air for the time being. With tonight being Halloween, the network is giving both shows within this franchise a week away; they will both return on November 7. While this may be frustrating, it also makes a good bit of sense. The CW has new ownership that is moving away from a lot of old programming; with that in mind, it makes a lot of sense to not risk a new episode airing when people may not be around to watch it.

So while you wait for this show to return, why not check out a few more details for what lies ahead? All you have to do is look below for insight on the next two installments of the series.

Season 5 episode 4, “Turn Down for What” – UNRESOLVED ISSUES – With Grace (Karimah Westbrook) and Carter’s (Lamon Archey) wedding right around the corner, antics ensue. While Denise (guest star Alexis Fields) and Laura (Monet Mazur) kidnap Grace for a surprise bachelorette party, Preach (guest star Kareem Grimes) and Billy (Taye Diggs) take Carter out for drinks, and everyone ends the night with more than they bargained for. JJ (Hunter Clowdus) puts together another Vortex game night with Spencer (Daniel Ezra), Jordan (Michael Evans Behling), Layla (Greta Onieogou), and Olivia (Samantha Logan) that goes awry when secrets are aired. Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) is coming to terms with some disappointing news. Christine Swanson directed the episode written by Adrian Dukes. (#504). Original airdate 11/7/2022.

Season 5 episode 5, “I Need Love” – CRUCIAL MISTAKE – Still not satisfied with her article, Olivia (Samantha Logan) gets Billy’s (Taye Diggs) help to find the missing piece before her deadline. JJ (Hunter Clowdus) ropes Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) into a Valentine’s Day fraternity speed dating event, which leaves Jordan questioning what’s really happening between him and Layla (Greta Onieogou). Coop (Bre-Z) has an opportunity to audit a law class but faces stiff competition for the coveted spot. Meanwhile, JJ begins to wonder if Asher (Cody Christian) is using recruiting as a ploy to get JJ to take off season seriously. Michael Schultz directed the episode written by John A. Norris. (#505). Original airdate 11/14/2022.

