Is The Cleaning Lady new tonight on Fox? Season 2 episode 7

Is The Cleaning Lady new tonight over on Fox? We’ve been pretty lucky to get installments throughout all of this season. Is that about to continue?

Of course, there is a lot of stuff to break down within this piece, but let’s go ahead and share some of the bad news: There is no installment on the air tonight. For starters, this is Halloween! Beyond just that, there’s also no room on Fox’s schedule with them airing the World Series. This is something that happens around this time every year, so it’s hard to be altogether shocked that we are dealing with it at this point.

For now, you can expect to see The Cleaning Lady back on November 7 — this isn’t a particularly long hiatus, and that is of course something nice to celebrate. To help tide you over during the wait, we suggest that you check out the synopses as well as the promo below.

Season 2 episode 7 – Detective Flores digs deeper into the cause of Marco’s death. Meanwhile, Thony, Arman and Garrett team up to bring down Kamdar in the all-new “Truth or Consequences” episode of The Cleaning Lady airing Monday, Nov. 7 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-207) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Season 2 episode 8 – JD temporarily takes in Fiona and the kids during a time of need. Meanwhile, Garrett changes strategies in his attempt to stop Kamdar in the all-new “Spousal Privilege” episode of The Cleaning Lady airing Monday, Nov. 14 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-208) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

If you are currently behind on The Cleaning Lady, isn’t this a perfect opportunity to catch up? We certainly think so! There’s a chance here to boost the ratings as we get closer to the end of the fall and for the time being, we want to see anything that can help ensure that a season 3 comes further down the road.

