Is 9-1-1 new tonight on Fox? We know that we’ve been super-lucky to have a solid run of episodes as of late, but is that continuing?

Of course, we’d love to dive back into the world of the 118 in just a matter of hours, but the sad reality is that this is simply not happening. Thanks largely to the World Series tonight on the network, there is no new installment of 9-1-1 on the air. Even if baseball wasn’t on the air, there would still be a chance that we wouldn’t have the show back because of it being Halloween.

Rest assured that when Angela Bassett and the rest of the cast are back on November 7, you will see them in a story titled “Cursed” that is absolutely creepy in nature. For more news on that, go ahead and check out the full synopsis for both it and the episode after the fact below.

Season 6 episode 7, “Cursed” – Athena and the 118 race to the rescue when a fading movie star is plagued by a series of near death experiences in the all-new “Cursed” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, Nov. 7 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-607) (TV-14 L,V)

Season 6 episode 8, “What’s Your Fantasy?” – The 118 race to the rescue to a renaissance faire; then an office bldg. when an overbearing boss is poisoned; Athena fears for May’s life when she encounters a disturbed young man; Uncle Buck babysits young Jee-Yun as Maddie and Chimney begin house-hunting; Eddie and Carla prepare Christopher for his first school dance in the all-new “What’s Your Fantasy?” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, Nov. 14 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-608) (TV-14 D,L,V)

In general, there is absolutely a lot of stuff to look forward to! The problem is, of course, having to sit around and wait for it…

