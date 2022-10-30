The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: Why the long wait?

We know that The Wheel of Time season 2 is going to be coming to Amazon Prime at some point down the road. What’s the struggle? That’s pretty simple: Having to wait so long in order to see it.

As we get later and later into the year, we tend to think that this is only going to lead to more demand and for good reason. After all, consider a few variables here! Season 1 premiered in November of 2021, and we’ve already been hearing a number of things about this new season for quite some time. Take, for example, both at San Diego Comic-Con in the summer and then New York Comic-Con earlier this month.

At the end of the day, though, it’s still clear that season 2 will not be coming until we get around to 2023, and there are inevitable questions that come with that. Take, for example, why we’re getting such a long wait in the first place. Why are the folks over at the streaming service keeping us in limbo? Well, there are a few different things that are behind it.

First and foremost, remember that the wait between seasons for just about every show is longer than it used to be. Blame rising production costs and/or longer post-production times for this. It’s one of the reasons why The Boys takes so long between seasons and that is a component to it here, as well. We also just think Amazon wants to have a perfect time period to launch this season, as well. They are just coming off of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and then after that, they will be doing a little later this year Jack Ryan.

Do we think season 2 will be worth the wait? We’re cautiously optimistic, but we do have to exercise some patience as we slowly inch closer.

