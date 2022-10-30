Your Honor season 2 trailer: Will it arrive in near future?

The premiere of Your Honor season 2 is a little more than a month away and, of course, this is very-much an easy thing to celebrate. This is one of the most important programs that Showtime has! You’ve got a top-tier lead in Bryan Cranston, a story about both greed and corruption, and potential for things to rise yet another level. We know that there were a lot of people who watched season 1 back when it was on, but we know that plenty of people have also had a chance to see it in the months that followed.

When you consider all of this, we have to imagine that an official trailer is going to be coming from the network in the future. To date, the only footage that has been released is a small preview and while that’s given us a window into what lies ahead, we still of course have plenty of questions. Cranston’s Michael is going to be starting off this season in a harrowing place, of course following the tragedy within the season 1 finale. There will be a lot on his mind and in general, a lot of different things to try and explore.

Do we think the trailer is going to give a TON away about the upcoming season? Probably not, and that is mostly due to the fact that this show doesn’t really need to. If they can just focus heavy on Cranston and remind us of some of the struggles that lie ahead for this character, we tend to think we’ll be in a good spot at the end of the day.

Remember that supposedly season 2 is going to be the final one for Your Honor. Cranston himself as noted that in the past, but Showtime has been somewhat hesitant to confirm it. Odds are, they’d like to keep their options open as long as they can.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Your Honor right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Your Honor season 2?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







