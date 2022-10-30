Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: All of the high stakes

Yellowjackets season 2 is coming to Showtime down the road, and of course there is SO much excitement that comes along with that.

So what is there to be bummed out about? For the time being, it’s a simple matter of waiting. Since the first season premiered in late 2021, there is probably a certain expectation that we could see season 2 late 2022. Unfortunately, that’s not happen — even if it’s a fun idea to think a little bit about. The plan instead is to launch the Melanie Lynskey series at some point in either late winter or early spring.

As we do inch closer to this specific date (whatever it may be), we tend to think that Showtime will take a lot of time thinking about the best way to hype this up. There will be an official trailer, for sure, but don’t be shocked if there are some more off-the-beaten path strategies implemented here, as well, whether it be grassroots efforts on the ground or previews shown on a wide array of other networks.

When you remember that Showtime is owned by Paramount, it’s easy to remember that they have all the money in the world to promote a show like this. They also really need to since this is a network without a ton of A-list programs at the moment. While Your Honor in December could draw at least some numbers and The Chi has a loyal following, is any of this going to significantly move the needle for them? In a world where they don’t have shows like Dexter anymore, they need a series like Yellowjackets to get people talking again. Remember that there was even a joke at the Emmys about how few people are watching Showtime these days. (They have a lot of good programming; they just need more big hits.)

