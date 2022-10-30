Outlander season 7 premiere date: What makes sense right now?

Is there a chance that we could be getting an Outlander season 7 premiere date at some point in the near future? There is definitely a case for it right now!

So where does this case begin? Well, to us a lot of it stems from what Starz opted to do last year. For those who do not remember, the network confirmed close to the end of November when season 6 was going to be launching, and there is an easy argument that they could do something similar this time around. After all, there’s no reason to think the first eight episodes of the season would not be ready by the spring; it mostly comes down to whether or not Starz has room in the schedule. (It’s our belief that the network will split up the 16-episode season, largely because we’ve seen that in the past.)

In general, it just makes sense to announce something on a start date by the end of this year; that way, you’re at least signaling to the show’s passionate fandom that an end to the Droughtlander is in sight. We know that the production for season 7 is already well past the halfway point. For the first eight episodes, the big challenge is making sure that these are edited and properly prepared in post-production.

If we are looking towards March, we are starting to think the network could be plotting a lineup featuring a couple of heavy hitters — these first eight episodes coupled with Power Book II: Ghost, which has also been in demand for a particularly long time now. Why not do something to get a lot of subscribers on board for the spring?

What we are a little more curious about now is what the network could do for the second half of season 7. They could save it to early 2024 as a way to take their time making a season 8 decision. Or, they could air them in late 2023, given that they could be ready at that point.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to Outlander right now, including more on what the future holds

What do you think makes sense when it comes to Outlander season 7 at Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







