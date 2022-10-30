Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 10 spoilers: After Justin’s return…

Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 10 is coming to ABC this Monday, and we know that things are going to be chaotic almost right away.

Why do we know that? Well, for starters, Justin has somehow come back to the show after being gone for a stretch of time. Since there is no real rhyme or reason to this show, you can make just about any case you want for why he has found his way back onto the beach. The real question here is largely what’s going to happen as a result of this.

If you look below, you can see a sneak peek featuring Aaron and Genevieve, who have a few conversations about Justin making his way back on the beach. If you recall, she and Justin had a brief history a little earlier this season that mostly led to one argument after the other. Yet, right as Genevieve and Aaron are talking to Wells about all of this, Aaron takes off. Why? Is he going over to exchange words with Justin, or to just get more information? We know from last season that Aaron’s the kind of guy who wants information about everything at all times.

We should note that there is going to be an argument-of-sorts between Aaron and Genevieve within this episode; this was noted in some of the previews we’ve seen already. Meanwhile, we already know that Justin’s return doesn’t have that much to do with Aaron or Genevieve. Instead, he could have his eyes set on Eliza, who has been with Rodney as of late. Is something going to change, however, in the immediate future? Of course, that’s something you have to wonder at this particular point in the season.

That just took an unexpected turn…Watch #BachelorInParadise, new Monday and Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/8yKcBIzc4R — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) October 30, 2022

