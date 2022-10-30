NCIS season 20 episode 8: Is it a Thanksgiving episode?

Is NCIS season 20 episode 8 going to be a celebration of Thanksgiving? There’s an early case to be made for it.

Take, for starters, the desire that a lot of people are going to have for a seasonal episode or two this year. We didn’t get as many last year, mostly because the focus was a little more on introducing Alden Parker and getting him and Jessica Knight back into the mix.

This time around, though, things could be a-changing, at least for Turkey Day. After all, The Futon Critic claims that the title for season 20 episode 8 is none other than “Turkey Trot.” Given that this installment is airing on November 21 (the show returns from hiatus seven days earlier), doesn’t it at least make some sense that the show would be giving some sort of seasonal episode at around this point? It sure seems like it.

While we’re pretty sure that there is going to be some sort of case within this episode (there almost always is with this show), our biggest hope remains that we simply have a chance to see something super-fun and celebratory in other of the holiday. While we know a lot of these characters have other relatives and loved ones, there is a chosen family aspect of this show that remains especially endearing and we love to see that whenever we possibly can.

Unfortunately, we may have to wait a little while longer to get more details on this episode. Remember that CBS hasn’t shared a lot of info about some of their episodes until pretty close to their air dates this year.

