Saturday Night Live brings back David S. Pumpkins, Drunk Uncle

Last night’s Saturday Night Live episode was technically hosted by Jack Harlow, but it may generate more headlines for some of the cameos.

In particular, the epic return of Tom Hanks as David S. Pumpkins. This character is the star of arguably the most popular Halloween sketch of all time, and it’s still one of the most random and strange things the show has ever done. Yet, every single thing about it is funny, most notably Hanks just being so game to play such a weird character wrapped in mystery. The best thing about him is just that he offers no real explanation for 1) who he is or 2) what it is that he’s doing.

There are a couple of tiny twists to this version of Pumpkins. For starters, Hanks’ character is aboard a prison-themed ride this time rather than a version of Tower of Terror. Meanwhile, Jack Harlow’s character is actually kind of into the guy, a stark difference from who we saw the first time around. Kenan Thompson is still operating the ride, and the skeletons are still played by Mikey Day and Bobby Moynihan, who made an epic return to Studio 8H for this sketch.

Go ahead and watch the Pumpkins below in all his glory — any questions?

As fun as this was, it was equally great to see SNL take advantage of Bobby’s return to bring him back as Drunk Uncle, the iconic Weekend Update character who had thoughts about everything. The whole sketch was so ridiculous and topical and weird, just as it always is. Yet, our favorite part may be when the character called Colin Josh “Seth,” which we’re still not sure was on purpose or a mere accident. It’s totally in-character for something like that to happen, though.

Can we just say now that Bobby is one of the most-underrated cast members in the history of the show? It’s really baffling why he is not an even bigger star after being on the show for so many years.

