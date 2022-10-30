SAS Rogue Heroes season 1 episode 2 spoilers: What lies ahead?

Next week on BBC One you’re going to see SAS Rogue Heroes season 1 episode 2 — do you want more news all about what’s next?

If you haven’t had a chance to watch the premiere yet, absolutely do that first. This is a six-part series that takes you all the way back to 1941 and a very specific part of the history of the British Army. Of course there is going to be a military theme that courses through much of the story, but there is also something that is specifically character-based about all of this. We’re of course excited to see where things go, and anticipate that there will be a LOT of hardship before we start to get to the other side.

Below, you can check out the full SAS Rogue Heroes season 1 episode 2 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

While recovering in hospital, Stirling ruminates on Lewes’s idea to attack the enemy from behind and hatches a plan to get approval for their unit from General Auchinleck at GHQ.

Of course, we absolutely do anticipate that this is a show that will build up momentum as time goes on, in addition to allowing us opportunities to dive into a part of history that not everyone knows. Of course, the real challenge with a show like this is making sure you draw consistent viewers. This subject matter may not be for everyone, but we know that BBC perhaps more than any other network in the world really emphasizes telling strong period pieces with memorable characters. They’ve done this so many times over the years that it’s not altogether difficult to have faith in whatever they bring to the table here.

