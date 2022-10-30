The Rookie season 5 episode 7 spoilers: A Castle reunion?

As you get prepared for The Rookie season 5 episode 7 on ABC next week, there’s a lot to be excited for!

So where should we start off here? A good place is noting that there is a Castle reunion-of-sorts happening behind the scenes here. Jon Huertas is directing “Crossfire” — he has a history of working with both Nathan Fillion and Rookie showrunner Alexi Hawley on the aforementioned ABC show. He played the character of Esposito there for years before hopping over to This Is Us, where he played Miguel and also directed a couple of episodes.

(For those who don’t remember, Huertas already guest-starred on The Rookie as actor.)

In getting back to the story of “Crossfire,” it sounds like a pretty intriguing one based on the synopsis below:

“Crossfire” – Officer John Nolan and Celina witness a shooting, realize the victim was already dead, and investigate further. Back at home, Bailey has been feeling off-center ever since the proposal, leaving Nolan to wonder what he can do to make her feel more comfortable. Elsewhere, Lopez and Harper enlist Lucy’s help to investigate the gang-related murder of a local shopkeeper on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, NOV. 6 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres. (TV-14, L)

So why would someone conduct a shooting for a body that is already dead? The simplest answer is that they’re trying to stage something, most likely to hide the true crime that happened beforehand. If that is the case here, we imagine that this is going to be a pretty difficult mystery for them to solve. Now, if only if Richard Castle was around to help in that investigation…

