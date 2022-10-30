NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 5: Daniela Ruah directs!

Next week on NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 5, you will have a chance to see a story titled “Flesh & Blood.” What’s exciting about this one? Let’s just say there are a handful of things!

First and foremost, we’re thrilled to see Daniela Ruah get opportunities to direct behind the scenes. We’ve seen a good bit of this the past couple of years, and clearly this is something that she enjoys and is passionate about. This is, of course, valuable in that it’s a skill she can take with her to other programs when this one is over. (Of course, we don’t want that to be anytime soon, but anything is still possible.)

As for some other cool news, know that we’re going to see Deeks’ mom Roberta show back up! This is exciting mostly because she’s suddenly a grandmother. This is a whole new dynamic that the series is going to explore, and we hope that there are at least a couple of opportunities to explore that moving forward.

To get a few more details all about what’s coming, go ahead and check out the NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 5 synopsis below:

“Flesh & Blood” – NCIS is called to investigate when a woman is seen fleeing the scene of her husband’s murder. Also, Roberta Deeks (Pamela Reed) comes into town to meet Rosa, and Sam looks for another aide for his father, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Nov. 6 (10:30-11:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. The episode is directed by series star Daniela Ruah.

Of course, note that this is one of those episodes that could be starting super-late for some of you due to NFL football, so set your DVR for extra time if that is how you often watch the show.

