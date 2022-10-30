Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? If you find yourself curious about that or what lies ahead with the show, we’ve got you covered.

Unfortunately, the first order of business here is handing out some not-so-great news: There is no installment on the air tonight. Instead, Queen Latifah and the rest of the cast are set to come back on Sunday, November 13 with a story titled “Blowback.” For some more insight all about that, go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

“Blowback” – When a smuggler being detained by the CIA must be transferred quickly to a secure debriefing site, McCall works with Carter Griffin to ensure he arrives unharmed. Also, Dante deals with the possibility of his father being released from prison, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Nov. 13 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Donal Logue guest stars as Colton Fisk, one of the CIA’s most decorated agents.

So why isn’t the show on the air tonight, especially since some other shows are? The simplest explanation we can offer is that unlike NCIS: Los Angeles and potentially East New York, The Equalizer has a slightly smaller episode order. With that, there are weeks when it is off the air whereas some of the other ones are still are. (It also premiered a week earlier than NCIS: LA.) Given that the Latifah series generates some great ratings and has a solid franchise behind it, we think CBS is okay with having fewer episodes every season. (Remember, they’ve already ordered a season 4.)

Tonight, the network is compensating for the show’s absence by airing their under Sunday series an hour earlier. Next week, there will be a special episode of FBI airing in The Equalizer’s timeslot.

