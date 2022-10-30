Is Bloodlands new tonight on BBC One? Season 3 hopes

Is Bloodlands new tonight over on BBC One, and is there any more of this particular story to tell? We’re sure that for some, there will be a certain level of intrigue around what lies ahead. While we do think the most recent episode had a certain element of closure (without giving anything away for those who haven’t seen it yet), the door also still feels open for more. It mostly just comes down to whether or not that’s something that the network wants to do.

Unfortunately, this is where we do share some of the bad news. For starters, there is no new episode on the air tonight. Last week was the finale! There’s no guarantee that there’s going to be any more episodes of this show at all moving forward, so that’s something else you have to be aware of right now.

Of course, the nature of British shows is that there isn’t always a clear timeline as to when they will be renewed, let alone when they could actually come back. Our hope is that we get some more updates in the near future, but it could technically be a month or even longer before some of that comes in. The BBC will look at their viewership, but beyond just that, we also tend to think the creative team has some decisions to make of their own. They’ll also just assess demand, given that the end of season 2 was super-polarizing for a lot of people.

Even if Bloodlands doesn’t come back for another season, we still tend to think that the BBC will be more than fine. They always have a knack for finding surprising drama series and bringing them to the table. Also, them not committing to any show for a long time allows for even more creativity!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Bloodlands right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Bloodlands season 3 at BBC One?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around for more news. (Photo: BBC One.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







